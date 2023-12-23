The Christmas weekend brings fog, drizzle and rain to the region

Expect highs in the 50′s for Christmas Day.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We’re looking at a couple of unusual occurrences for the holiday weekend. First, unseasonably warm temperatures, and second, an abundance of rain instead of snow. Expect areas of drizzle, fog and clouds for your Saturday, with highs well into the 50′s. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY remains in effect for the entire TV6 viewing area until Noon. Clouds will continue into Sunday, along with a chance for rain by evening.  Breezy southeast winds will keep temperatures warm, mainly in the 50′s to near 60 degrees. Put that forecast on repeat for Christmas Day, with more warm rain on the horizon.

TODAY:  Patchy drizzle and fog, otherwise mostly cloudy and mild. High: 56°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:  Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Late night fog. Low: 48°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

CHRISTMAS EVE:  AM fog. Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm with rain likely by evening. High: 59°. Wind: SE 10-20+ mph.

