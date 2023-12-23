Clock, Inc. LGBT+ Community Center keeps their doors open to the community for Christmas

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. {KWQC} -- Clock, Inc. opens their doors for the holidays to provide a safe and inclusive space for the LGBT+ community.

For most the holidays are about being around family and friends and enjoying each other’s presence. For those at Clock, Inc., their main goal is making sure that everyone has a place to go.

“The LGBTQ community needs a safe and affirming space,” said Clock, Inc. Director of Operations Adam Peters. “And a lot of those folks sometimes around the holidays can’t find that. We want to make sure that we have our doors open so they know that they are safe and loved here. But that also goes for everybody in the community.”

On Christmas, Clock, Inc will have their 4th annual ClockMas. 30 people have already registered with plenty of room still available.

“We’ve done this for four years now, every single year that we do it, more and more folks attend,” said Peters. “We’re going to have a great meal, lots of white elephant gifts. And we have had so many community partners come in and donate their time, effort and money as well to this event.”

The doors will open at 5 p.m., as all are welcomed.

“It’s just going to be a great time,” said Peters. “We’re going to have music, fun. Every single year people come here and just gather and just love it. They love being here. They love feeling affirmed and we’ve just got great people here.”

Here is Clock, Inc’s registration link if you want a place to go on Christmas Day.

