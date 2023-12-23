Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities dedicates a new Davenport home

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities has made the season brighter for a Davenport family.

On Friday, Habitat for Humanity celebrated the dedication of Habitat home #132. The house, located at 6605 Vine Street, went to first-time homeowner Afi Chaold and her 4-year-old son, Raphael.

“Habitat program put a smile on my face today. Because it has been like a journey, a long journey for my son and I. But we made it today. And I’m so thankful, I’m so grateful to everyone,” said Chaold.

Tom Fisher-King, Habitat’s Executive Director, says the house is one of nine projects that Habitat completed this year and has been under renovation for about 10 months, with a total cost of $80,000.

“This is the most we’ve ever done. We have six homes under construction right now that will work through this winter; we’ll break ground on an additional two, as soon as we can in spring. So the renovation homes have allowed us to put in for more families that we had not planned on with a regular build schedule.”

For 30 years, Habitat Quad Cities has played an important role in bringing affordable houses to our area that partner families purchase with a zero-interest mortgage and affordable monthly payments.

“All of our partner families apply for the program, no different than anybody else. And they have to provide all the same documents that everyone else does to get a traditional mortgage. So, she applied to the program, I believe it was late 2021. And she was accepted into the program in May of 2022. So she worked on her sweat equity hours while working full time taking care of Raphael and going through a program and the additional partner family classes that are required,” said Fisher-King.

“Today, I know for sure that my son has a place to play,” said Chaold.

The home is the third out of four that Habitat obtained from the city of Davenport in 2022 when the city sold its 21 scattered sites rental properties to Habitat and two other nonprofit housing organizations. The first two were finished and dedicated two weeks ago, and the fourth home will be finished in early 2024.

