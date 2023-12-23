Man displays more than 100 holiday inflatables at his home

It's a must-stop on the annual Christmas light tour that you have to see to believe. (WBZ)
By WBZ via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s a must-stop on the annual Christmas light tour that you have to see to believe.

More than 100 holiday inflatables are on display at a single house in Peabody, Massachusetts.

The homeowner says he started collecting the decorations when he was just three years old.

It’s become a tradition for local families who drive by every year.

And he doesn’t waste any time taking them down, he says they will be boxed up on Dec. 26.

Copyright 2023 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Amanda McCandless of Davenport is facing drug charges in Nebraska after a traffic...
Davenport woman arrested with 18 pounds of marijuana
Quad-Cities schools are struggling to keep students in the classroom.
Why aren’t Quad-Cities kids showing up to school?
Five people stole more than $200 worth of food from a Silvis grocery store on Nov. 11.
Crime Stoppers: Seeking IDs on two of quintet of grocery thieves
John Huntington “Hunt” Harris II (74) of Naperville, IL formerly of Moline, IL died on...
Former Isabel Bloom owner and well-known QCA community member John Huntington Harris II dead at 74
The boy's biological mother and her then-boyfriend were charged in 2003 in connection with his...
Remains found in woods identified as Virginia boy who went missing 20 years ago

Latest News

It's a must-stop on the annual Christmas light tour that you have to see to believe. (WBZ)
Man displays more than 100 holiday inflatables at his home
A Palestinian man mourns a relative killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip...
Israeli strike kills 76 members in one Gaza family, rescue officials say as combat expands in south
Javeon Cox was charged with drug dealing and possession of a firearm.
Loaded guns and drugs found in baby’s crib, police say
FILE - Vanilla Ice performs during the "I Love The 90's" tour on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at...
Vanilla Ice partied with drug lord Pablo Escobar in the 90s, didn’t know who he was