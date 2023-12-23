St. Ambrose standout athlete overcomes rare heart condition

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Since the age of three, Keeli Frerichs has been a force to be reckoned with on the soccer field.

“[The soccer field is] one place where I can go and relieve all my stress from school,” Frerichs said. “It also just makes me feel like I’m on top of the world out there.”

Originally from Geneseo, Frerichs decided to attend and play for the St. Ambrose Fighting Bees.

“Just the environment and the coaching staff, they were really kind and they really emphasized academics before sports, which was something that I really liked,” Frerichs said.

After playing her sophomore year, Frerichs could tell something didn’t feel right physically.

“I had started losing weight and we weren’t sure why,” Frerichs said. “I had gone to a doctor’s appointment, and that’s when they discovered I had a low heart rate. During the day my resting values were in the 40s, and then even at night, it dropped into the 30s.”

As time moved on, Frerichs said she didn’t experience any symptoms initially.

“Continuously as I went on throughout the year and a half I kind of was like a mystery case, and that’s when my hands started going numb when I was sleeping at night, and then I would get light-headed when I was laying down,” Frerichs said.

In April, Frerichs traveled to Iowa City and underwent a four-hour cardio neural ablation procedure, which involves burning nerve endings inside the heart to increase the resting heart rate.

“In my mind, I was like, ‘What in the world is that?’ I had no idea. I had never heard of ablation or anything like that,” Frerichs said. “My parents had no idea, and, just hearing something about a heart procedure at the age of 21, I was just kind of like awe-struck.”

For the first time in her soccer career, Frerichs found herself in an unfamiliar place: the sideline.

“It was hard. Soccer and exercise in general was just kind of a way to relieve my stress, and I’ve always been involved in sports,” Frerichs said.

Little by little, Frerichs has continued to build back her strength.

“I only had one week of recovery so I wasn’t allowed to do anything or lift more than five pounds,” Frerichs said. “After that, I’ve been able to fully exercise and been able to go back to a normal routine. My body feels warmer, the blood is flowing a little bit more, and I feel more alert. Overall I just feel like I’m in better health.”

