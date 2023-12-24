Baseball community remembers legendary Davenport Central coach

Remembering Bill Freese
By Evan Denton
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities baseball community is coming together to honor legendary Davenport Central baseball head coach Bill Freese who died recently.

Freese coached the Blue Devils from 1960 to 1985. In that time, he earned 518 wins, including four state titles and three runner-up finishes.

Those who knew Bill Freese said He was one of a kind.

“Bill was probably the nicest person you will ever meet in your life. He was kind to everybody. He was gentle. He was just a really great person,” said Tom Souhrada, a former Davenport West baseball coach and close friend of Freese. “He always had time to talk to you, he had time for anyone who wanted to talk baseball. He was just an absolutely good person.”

“Coach Freese taught us the game. I don’t know if coaches do that now. Something I accumulated, or absorbed during those three years, and later realized, is the impact that sports coaches can have on young people,” said Randy Wayne White, a former Davenport Central baseball player under Freese. “I think many coaches don’t realize the impact they have, and Coach Freese certainly had an impact on me.”

“He’s in the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, he’s in the Davenport Quad-City Times Hall of Fame,” Souhrada said. “He’s just about everywhere that a great coach should be.”

Bill Freese was 96 years old.

