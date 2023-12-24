A look back on busy week of presidential candidates in Eastern Iowa

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A parade of presidential candidates went through eastern Iowa in the past week with four top candidates making at least one stop ahead of the Jan. 15 caucuses.

Donald Trump is sitting comfortably in the latest Iowa caucus polls as he spoke at an event in Waterloo last Tuesday.

Earlier this month, potential voters lined up in Davenport for his town hall.

“He says it like it is,” one attendee said. “He calls a spade a spade. He gets stuff done. He’s not a seasoned politician. He’s got proven results.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made a stop in Bettendorf last Monday alongside Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, as he seeks to position himself ahead of Nikki Haley as the best alternative to the former president.

“With experience running the state of Florida, and the success that he’s had down there, with issues that are favorable to the state of Florida, I think he could do that at a national level,” said one attendee.

Former ambassador Nikki Haley held a town hall in Davenport on Wednesday after showing the most gains in recent polling data for Iowa. Potential voters cited her foreign policy experience and character as reasons to support her.

“What really attracts me Nikki is the maturity...I watched some of the debates and how she carries herself is really something very presidential,” said one attendee.

According to the polls, Vivek Ramaswamy appears to be long-shot in this race. Nonetheless, he made several stops in eastern Iowa on Thursday, ending the night in Davenport where made his case to potential voters.

“We have to address our own issues in our own country,” one attendee said. “Look at this homelessness in this country. Look at the crime. You know, look at the education.”

With the former president the clear front-runner in this race, the primary goal for these candidates will be to earn enough support in Iowa to propel their campaigns into New Hampshire.

Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy both return to the QCA next week with Ramaswamy in Fort Madison on Dec. 29 and Haley in Iowa City Dec. 30. Gov. DeSantis will ring in the new year at an event in the Des Moines are.

The former president will hold a rally in Clinton on Jan. 6.

