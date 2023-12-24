Dense fog this morning, rain moves in tonight

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Hope you’re enjoying your Christmas Eve so far, even with a distinct lack of snow and cold temperatures. Expect areas of fog and drizzle this morning, followed by cloudy, breezy and unseasonably warm conditions during the day. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY remains in effect until Noon, due to reduced visibility on area roads. Highs should reach the 50′s to near 60 degrees. A large swath of steady rain arrives overnight and continues through Christmas Day. Brisk southeast winds will push temperatures back into the 50′s. Readings take a downturn from Tuesday on, going from the 40′s to the 30′s by the end of the week. A rain/snow mix will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday.

TODAY: Morning fog and drizzle, then cloudy, breezy and warm. High: 59°. Wind: SE 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild. Light to moderate rain overnight. Low: 49°. Wind: SE 10-20+ mph.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and unseasonably warm. Areas of steady rain. High: 55°. Wind: SE 10-20+ mph.

