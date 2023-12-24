How to prepare for a fit and healthy New Year

QUAD CITIES {KWQC} – On top of every person’s New Year’s Resolution list is to lose a certain number of pounds. The real struggle is to stay consistent.

“I don’t think a lot of people stick with it,” said Registered Dietitian Jeni Tackett. “And the main way I see is just if you go to the gym, January, it’s packed. Then come, maybe March, people have dropped off. So, I think a lot of people have big plans, but it’s sticking with it, that’s the hard part.”

Tackett says having realistic alternative solutions will help see results.

“I recommend starting small,” says Tackett. “Thinking of just a few things you can do. Maybe your goal is to walk three days a week for a half hour. So, it can be a very specific goal, something that’s measurable, something that you can do realistically.”

The YMCA says there’s always that surge at the beginning of the year, but memberships drop within the first few months.

“We all have goals,” says Bettendorf YMCA Executive Director Luis Leal. “If we were all accountable to our own goals, I’d be out of a job because we just be in shape, right? But we’re not. It could be environment, it could be lifestyle, there’s so many components that come into play.”

Leal and his team works with gym members to help find a workout perfect for them.

“How can we do better than engage them and figure out what they like, and build a program around their lifestyle,” asks Leal. “We just have to have honest conversations, meet with everybody, and just be at the forefront of that and understand that it’s a lot more than just simple motivation.”

A list of local gyms in the Quad Cities area can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.