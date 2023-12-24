Lingering clouds and mild temperatures this afternoon

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Hope you’re enjoying your Christmas Eve so far, even with a distinct lack of snow and cold temperatures. Expect areas of fog and drizzle coming to an end, followed by mostly cloudy, breezy and unseasonably warm conditions during the day. Highs should reach the 50′s to near 60 degrees. A few breaks in the clouds could allow spotty areas of sunshine this afternoon.

Clouds build back in this evening and a large swath of steady rain gradually arrives overnight and continues through Christmas Day. Brisk southeast winds will push temperatures back into the 50′s. Readings take a downturn from Tuesday on, going from the 40′s to the 30′s by the end of the week. A few flurries may be seen Tuesday, and a rain/snow mix will be possible by Wednesday.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm. High: 59°. Wind: SE 10-20+ mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild. Light to moderate rain overnight. Low: 49°. Wind: SE 10-20+ mph.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and unseasonably warm. Areas of steady rain. High: 55°. Wind: SE 10-20+ mph.

