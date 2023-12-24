Lingering clouds and mild temperatures this afternoon

Mild temperatures and steady rain for Christmas Day
A foggy morning will give way to a cloudy afternoon, with warm highs in the 50's to low 60's.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Hope you’re enjoying your Christmas Eve so far, even with a distinct lack of snow and cold temperatures. Expect areas of fog and drizzle coming to an end, followed by mostly cloudy, breezy and unseasonably warm conditions during the day. Highs should reach the 50′s to near 60 degrees. A few breaks in the clouds could allow spotty areas of sunshine this afternoon.

Clouds build back in this evening and a large swath of steady rain gradually arrives overnight and continues through Christmas Day. Brisk southeast winds will push temperatures back into the 50′s. Readings take a downturn from Tuesday on, going from the 40′s to the 30′s by the end of the week. A few flurries may be seen Tuesday, and a rain/snow mix will be possible by Wednesday.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm. High: 59°. Wind: SE 10-20+ mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild. Light to moderate rain overnight. Low: 49°. Wind: SE 10-20+ mph.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and unseasonably warm. Areas of steady rain. High: 55°. Wind: SE 10-20+ mph.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Amanda McCandless of Davenport is facing drug charges in Nebraska after a traffic...
Davenport woman arrested with 18 pounds of marijuana
A Texas family adopted three brothers just in time for Christmas.
3 brothers find their forever family, leave foster care just before Christmas
Five people stole more than $200 worth of food from a Silvis grocery store on Nov. 11.
Crime Stoppers: Seeking IDs on two of quintet of grocery thieves
Parker and Chloe Stott were reportedly involved in a serious crash while they were traveling...
Wife, unborn baby die in crash days before Christmas; husband hospitalized, reports say
Quad-Cities schools are struggling to keep students in the classroom.
Why aren’t Quad-Cities kids showing up to school?

Latest News

KWQC First Alert Cloudy
Dense fog Sunday morning, rain in the evening
A foggy morning will give way to a cloudy afternoon, with warm highs in the 50's to low 60's.
Your First Alert Forecast
KWQC First Alert Rain
Dense fog tonight, rain moves in Christmas Eve
KWQC First Alert Rain
Christmas weekend brings fog, drizzle and rain to the region