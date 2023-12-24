Man seriously injured in Davenport pedestrian versus vehicle crash

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was seriously injured in a pedestrian versus vehicle crash in Davenport Saturday night.

The Davenport Police Department, Davenport Fire Department, and Medic EMS responded around 10:20 p.m. to the 600 block of Waverly Road.

Police said the Initial investigation found a vehicle was southbound on Waverly Road when it struck a pedestrian who was walking on the shoulder of the roadway.

The pedestrian, a 25-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital by Medic EMS with serious, life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver, a 45-year-old man, was uninjured.

The crash is under investigation.

