Man seriously injured in Davenport pedestrian versus vehicle crash

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was seriously injured in a pedestrian versus vehicle crash in Davenport Saturday night.

The Davenport Police Department, Davenport Fire Department, and Medic EMS responded around 10:20 p.m. to the 600 block of Waverly Road.

Police said the Initial investigation found a vehicle was southbound on Waverly Road when it struck a pedestrian who was walking on the shoulder of the roadway.

The pedestrian, a 25-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital by Medic EMS with serious, life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver, a 45-year-old man, was uninjured.

The crash is under investigation.

