Man seriously injured in pedestrian crash

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man has been seriously injured after a pedestrian crash in Davenport Saturday night.

The Davenport Police Department, Davenport Fire Department, and Medic EMS responded to the 600 block of Waverly Road at approximately 10:20 p.m. on December 23 in reference to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash.

Initial investigation found a single vehicle was traveling southbound on Waverly Road when it struck a pedestrian who was walking on the shoulder of the roadway.

The pedestrian, a 25-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital by Medic EMS with serious, life-threatening injuries. The driver, a 45-year-old man, was uninjured.

Names are being withheld pending family notification. The incident remains under investigation and no further information is available.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.