Real Conversations: Year in review

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In this episode of Real Conversations in the QC, we’re discussing some of the top moments from the year with the team.

Welcome to Real Conversations in the QC, a program in partnership with The Lincoln Center in Davenport. Hosts and guests will cover a variety of topics, all centering around the experience of people of color in the QCA. Each month, TV6′s Redrick Terry, Evan Denton, Tim Stinson, Coethe Adams and Jasmine Butler will talk with people in the Quad Cities community about topics impacting our community.

Each month, Real Conversations in the QC will air on KWQC TV6 and online.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freezing drizzle is possible tonight into Sunday morning. This could cause issues on any...
FIRST ALERT DAY: Freezing drizzle, hazardous travel possible this morning
Freezing drizzle is possible tonight into Sunday morning. This could cause issues on any...
FIRST ALERT: Freezing drizzle possible tonight, could cause travel issues
To remember the late Fran Riley the tribute episode will air on Sunday and Monday at noon.
KWQC remembers Fran Riley with New Year’s tribute
Just a few weeks ago, Cindy Mullins was living a pretty standard life as a wife, mom of two...
Kidney stone leads to mom needing all 4 limbs amputated: ‘I’m just so happy to be alive’
A head-on crash on Highway 78 sent three people to the hospital Thursday afternoon in Morning...
Head-on crash crumples SUVs, sends 3 to hospital in Morning Sun

Latest News

1
First degree murder arrest made in Clinton homicide investigation
generic fire
Officials say no alarms present in two Burlington house fires
Light snow and areas of freezing drizzle make for a wintry scene and slick roads this morning.
Your First Alert Forecast
Freezing drizzle is possible tonight into Sunday morning. This could cause issues on any...
FIRST ALERT DAY: Freezing drizzle, hazardous travel possible this morning