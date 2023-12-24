Santa and Davenport Fire Department visit newborns at Genesis Pediatrics

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- Davenport Fire Department, Santa and his elves visited newborns at Genesis Pediatrics on Christmas Eve.

Santa is a very busy man but he needed to make a visit to Genesis before he delivers the toys. A tradition that started decades ago, Davenport Fire Department says that this event is one of their favorite traditions.

“It’s one of the best traditions we have in the DFD,” said Davenport Fire Department Lieutenant Fire Marshal Zach Soliz. “For years now, Fire Santa has been coming here with his with the entourage of elves and helpers. And we make a visit for the kids that unfortunately will be in the hospital this time of year.”

Santa and his helpers made their rounds and surprised the little ones.

“With the partners here at the fire department, Genesis, we always like to start by just visiting the kids that may not make it home with their families this year,” said Santa. “This is an opportunity for us to give back and an opportunity for the firefighters to show some of the joy that there is the Christmas season.”

Each newborn received a Davenport Fire Department onesie. On Santa’s last visit was Noah, born on Christmas Eve just before 2 a.m.

