Santa and Davenport Fire Department visit newborns at Genesis Pediatrics

Davenport Fire Department, Santa and his elves visited newborns at Genesis Pediatrics on Christmas Eve.
By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- Davenport Fire Department, Santa and his elves visited newborns at Genesis Pediatrics on Christmas Eve.

Santa is a very busy man but he needed to make a visit to Genesis before he delivers the toys. A tradition that started decades ago, Davenport Fire Department says that this event is one of their favorite traditions.

“It’s one of the best traditions we have in the DFD,” said Davenport Fire Department Lieutenant Fire Marshal Zach Soliz. “For years now, Fire Santa has been coming here with his with the entourage of elves and helpers. And we make a visit for the kids that unfortunately will be in the hospital this time of year.”

Santa and his helpers made their rounds and surprised the little ones.

“With the partners here at the fire department, Genesis, we always like to start by just visiting the kids that may not make it home with their families this year,” said Santa. “This is an opportunity for us to give back and an opportunity for the firefighters to show some of the joy that there is the Christmas season.”

Each newborn received a Davenport Fire Department onesie. On Santa’s last visit was Noah, born on Christmas Eve just before 2 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Amanda McCandless of Davenport is facing drug charges in Nebraska after a traffic...
Davenport woman arrested with 18 pounds of marijuana
A Texas family adopted three brothers just in time for Christmas.
3 brothers find their forever family, leave foster care just before Christmas
Five people stole more than $200 worth of food from a Silvis grocery store on Nov. 11.
Crime Stoppers: Seeking IDs on two of quintet of grocery thieves
Parker and Chloe Stott were reportedly involved in a serious crash while they were traveling...
Wife, unborn baby die in crash days before Christmas; husband hospitalized, reports say
Quad-Cities schools are struggling to keep students in the classroom.
Why aren’t Quad-Cities kids showing up to school?

Latest News

The YMCA is serving as a drop off location for the 11 13 Ministries holiday food drive.
How to prepare for a fit and healthy New Year
On top of every person’s New Year’s Resolution list is to lose a certain number of pounds. The...
How to prepare for a fit and healthy New Year
Davenport Fire Department, Santa and his elves visited newborns at Genesis Pediatrics on...
Santa and Davenport Fire Department visit newborns at Genesis Pediatrics
A 20-year-old woman sustained “significant” but not life-threatening injuries after being...
Man seriously injured in pedestrian crash