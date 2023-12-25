A soggy Christmas Day this year

Mild temperatures today, then cooler through the rest of the week
A foggy morning will give way to a cloudy afternoon, with warm highs in the 50's to low 60's.
By Theresa Bryant
Dec. 25, 2023
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- No snow for Christmas, but there’ll be plenty of rain during the day as an area of low pressure moves into the upper Midwest. Look for widespread showers, along with windy and warm conditions, as highs reach the lower to middle 50′s.

That rain begins to lighten up a bit by evening, with a few flakes possibly mixed in overnight. Colder air moves in behind that system, putting an end to our warm spell. Expect a couple of rain/snow chances through the rest of the week, with highs in the 30′s for the last few days of 2023.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and unseasonably warm with steady rain. High: 55°. Wind: E 15-25+ mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and colder. Light rain winding down this evening, then a few flakes of snow possible overnight. Low: 34°. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for flurries or sprinkles. High: 38°.

