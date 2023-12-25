TV6 Reporter Picks: A look back at our favorite stories in 2023

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - 2023 was a busy year for local news.

As we approach 2024, TV6 asked its reporters and photographers to take a moment and share their favorite or memorable stories as we wrap up 2023.

TV6 also will re-air some of these stories this week at 6 p.m.

Sports Reporter/Anchor Evan Denton's Favorite Stories Origin of the Fulton Steamer “I chose my feature on the Fulton Steamer because it’s an example of how small cities around the Quad Cities Area take pride in both their local schools and local traditions." Inside the booth with Grant Dahlstrom “I chose my feature on Grant Dahlstrom because it showcases a young student’s ability to find unique opportunities to share his passion with others.”

Meteorologist Kyle Kiel's Favorite Stories Can your morning cup of coffee help predict the day's weather? “This was a fun one to do. I'd never heard about this weather folklore before. I saw the graphic in our library of graphics to use, and as a coffee lover, I had to put it to the test.” March 31 tornado outbreak the largest in QCA history “This story came more than two months after the outbreak after data revealed the tornadoes that occurred in the Quad Cities area that day were the most ever in 24 hours in history, locally. March 31, 2023, is a day I will never forget as a meteorologist. It was a day we knew was going to be bad, several days out.”

Reporter Solomon Ladvienka's Favorite Stories ‘Miracles can and do happen:’ Muscatine boy defies the odds “I chose this story of mine because you feel every sort of emotion during this package. You feel the embrace and the heartache of the mom as she is crying for her son to come back to life, but the flip side is that, through perseverance, he has become a successful soccer player and good enough to be scouted by one of the most historic soccer programs in the world.” U.S. Coast Guard hosts Mission Mighty Mississippi family event “I chose this story because as a viewer that couldn't make it to an event, you are transformed to the story through visual and audio tricks I added into the piece. You hear the whirl of the helicopter, you hear the excitement from the interviewees who attended the event and you jump into the helicopter as it is about to take off.”

Reporter/Weekend Anchor Brianna Ballog's Favorite Stories Rock Island cheerleader defies the odds “I loved telling Ceci Padilla story and what a light she is on the Rock Island high school cheer team.” New Special Olympics adult basketball team tips off in Illinois Quad Cities “I really enjoyed getting to see all the smiling faces at the first ever Quad Cities adult basketball team. Being able to see how much they loved to play and how they were given this opportunity was really special.”

Reporter Kyle Bales' Favorite Stories Cal-Wheat student donates 7,000 pounds of produce from her garden “Here's the juggernaut. Great story all-around showing a youngster doing something amazing. My highest distributed story of the year. This story was picked up by Gray stations across the country and led to ABC News, NBC News and Washington Post doing a story on her. The mom credited me in her interviews with them.” Local Jewish leader reacts to Hamas attacks on Israel “This one is probably one of my best pieces of work and showcased I can report on global breaking news. This came the day after Israel was attacked and I speak to Allan Ross, who provided emotional sound that met the moment.”

Reporter Wafaa Ezzat's Favorite Stories Gen Z and Millennials are reviving public libraries, new study reveals “I chose this story because it sheds light on the changing role of libraries in the digital age. I found it to be the most intriguing, and a lot of people were surprised by the results of the study.”

Sports Director/Anchor Joey Donia's Favorite Stories ‘Life is Bigger than Sports’ event to honor lives of two Bettendorf women who passed away from cancer “This story shows how sports can bring out the best in people during the most difficult of times. “

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.