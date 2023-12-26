1 injured Saturday in Jo Daviess County crash

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash Saturday night that left a woman injured.

Jo Daviess County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. to South Derinda Road and US Route 20E for a crash with injuries.

According to deputies, Emma Walters was driving northbound on South Derinda Road, went through a stop sign at the t-intersection and drove off the paved portion of Route 20E due to heavy fog.

The vehicle went down a small embankment and struck a tree, deputies said.

Walters was transported to Midwest Medical Center by Elizabeth EMS, deputies said.

