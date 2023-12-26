Amana Colonies makes list of top “Christmassy” places in the country

AMANA COLONIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Each year, top 10 rankings of classic American towns that exceed Christmas charm are published with North Pole, Alaska consistently clinching the top spot, the Amana Colonies in Iowa ranked 31 on the list.

The Amana Colonies are seven small villages that were established by German settlers back between the 1830s and 1840s.

There’s about 26,000 acres that surround the seven villages with a lot of traditional German cuisine history and buildings within the village that are on the National Historic Landmark Registry.

Locals say it’s a unique village to come and visit, especially on Christmas.

“Our community is so beautiful and because of its preservation of its historic buildings, it’s a lot like stepping into a Hallmark movie when you come to the Amana Colonies.” Stacey Colledge, Executive Director, Amana Colonies Convention and Visitors Bureau said.

One of the biggest tourist attractions is the Tannenbaum Forest, Tannenbaum in German means Christmas tree.

“That event has grown,” Colledge said. “It’s four weekends between Thanksgiving and Christmas, that we open up that barn for visitors to come and see those forest trees, beautiful trees all decorated locally.”

Colledge grew up in the QCA and has fond memories visiting the Amana Colonies with her loved ones.

“Coming here with my grandmother and my mother, and spending the day and enjoying ourselves and that is something that has happened generation over generation,” Colledge said. “And we want to continue that history.

“I think it is such a refreshing thing to be in a community where people truly support each other and truly want the best for each other and for their community.” Colledge said.

It’s no surprise to Colledge and other locals that the Amana Colonies made the list for most “Christmassy” places in the country.

“If you’ve come to the Amana Colonies during our Tannenbaum Forest or even during our Prelude, you will know that we are definitely a wonderful destination to be,” Colledge said. “Our streets are full, our shops are open, there’s music in the air, there’s good food and good smells.”

“You understand quite clearly why we made this list, and it is a very appropriate designation.” Colledge said.

The Tannenbaum Forest is free to visit, however, they encourage a free will donation with proceeds benefitting the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

