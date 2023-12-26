Engine bursts into flames after mechanical work done near Mt. Pleasant

Top headlines for Dec. 26.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - A man called 911 when he couldn’t control an engine fire.

Olds Fire Department and Henry County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the emergency near 140th Street and Kentucky Avenue, about 10 miles north of Mount Pleasant. They were able to extinguish the flames.

Scott Johnson of Mount Pleasant told deputies that he had done mechanical work on the vehicle and was test driving it when a spark in the engine ignited a fire. He was able to exit the vehicle uninjured.

