Few flurries Tuesday

Colder air returns for the rest of 2023
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Plan on a mainly cloudy day Tuesday with scattered flurries from time to time. Temperatures will hold steady in the middle to upper 30s with a south wind 5-10 mph. Clouds hang tight tonight with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. A slow moving area of low pressure will pivot across the Midwest over the next couple days, bringing a chance of a snow/rain mix to areas near the Quad Cities and south Tuesday. Any accumulation will be near or south of Highway 34 and on grassy surfaces, as the road temperatures are far too warm for any impacts.

Another wave of wintry precipitation moves late Thursday afternoon through Thursday night bringing another round of snow and wintry mix. Any accumulation will stay less than an inch.

TODAY: Few flurries. High: 39º. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 31º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Wintry mix south. High: 40º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Amanda McCandless of Davenport is facing drug charges in Nebraska after a traffic...
Davenport woman arrested with 18 pounds of marijuana
A 20-year-old woman sustained “significant” but not life-threatening injuries after being...
Man seriously injured in Davenport pedestrian versus vehicle crash
Davenport Fire Department, Santa and his elves visited newborns at Genesis Pediatrics on...
Santa, Davenport Fire Department visit newborns at Genesis Pediatrics
Remembering Bill Freese
Baseball community remembers legendary Davenport Central coach
Christmas weather extremes
Christmas Day weather extremes

Latest News

KWQC First Alert Weather from your trusted source.
Few flurries Tuesday
Mainly cloudy Tuesday
KWQC First Alert Rain
Rain winding down Christmas Night
KWQC First Alert Rain
Rain winding down Christmas Night