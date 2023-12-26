Few flurries Tuesday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Plan on a mainly cloudy day Tuesday with scattered flurries from time to time. Temperatures will hold steady in the middle to upper 30s with a south wind 5-10 mph. Clouds hang tight tonight with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. A slow moving area of low pressure will pivot across the Midwest over the next couple days, bringing a chance of a snow/rain mix to areas near the Quad Cities and south Tuesday. Any accumulation will be near or south of Highway 34 and on grassy surfaces, as the road temperatures are far too warm for any impacts.

Another wave of wintry precipitation moves late Thursday afternoon through Thursday night bringing another round of snow and wintry mix. Any accumulation will stay less than an inch.

TODAY: Few flurries. High: 39º. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 31º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Wintry mix south. High: 40º.

