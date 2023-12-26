Rain and snow ahead through the midweek

Colder air returns for the rest of 2023
Temperatures remain slightly above average over the next several days.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- An area of low pressure moving across the Midwest will keep the clouds in place tonight and tomorrow, and produce a few rain and snow showers Wednesday, mainly in some of our southern counties. If we do see any accumulations, they will be minor and low impact, mainly confined to grassy surfaces.

Thursday will bring another chance for precipitation as rain and snow wrap around that same area of low pressure moving off to the northeast. At this point, we could see minor accumulations for some locations, but that could change with future model runs. This will be followed by a cool and dry period for Friday and the last weekend of the year. Temperatures will be closer to normal New Year’s Day.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and colder. Low: 31°. Wind: E 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with a chance for light snow or a rain/snow mix by afternoon, mainly south. High: 40°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Evening rain and snow, then mostly cloudy and cold. Low: 30°.

THURSDAY: Lingering clouds with a chance for rain and/or snow. High: 37°.

Temperatures remain slightly above average over the next several days.
First Alert Forecast: Wintry mix possible south of the Quad Cities Wednesday
