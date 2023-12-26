Few flurries Tuesday

Colder air returns for the rest of 2023
Santa had the reindeer and the rain gear handy today! Look for rain to wind down later tonight.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 3:23 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Dry air has wrapped into the area this morning leading to a rain free start to the day. Much cooler temps are on tap today and the rest of the week with highs in the 30s and 40s. A few flakes may enter areas west of the QC this afternoon, but coverage will be small. A wintry mix will roll through areas along and south of I-80 on Wednesday, but accumulations look to be an inch or less which shouldn’t create too many travel headaches. The second half of the week looks quiet and sunnier before cooler weather arrives for the New Year.

TODAY: Few flurries. High: 38º. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 31º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Wintry mix south. High: 38º.

