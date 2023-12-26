Man charged with stealing gun on Christmas Day in Henry County, IA

Top headlines for Dec. 26.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - Deputies arrested a man on Christmas Day for stealing a firearm.

Levi Stevens, 25, was charged with theft in the 4th degree and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says a gun was reported stolen on Sunday from a residence on Lexington Avenue, north of Mount Pleasant, and after an investigation, deputies arrested Steven on Monday.

