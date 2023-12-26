Muscatine man arrested for assault; officer injured trying to get into apartment

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine Police responded to a report of domestic disturbance and broke a window to gain entry, injuring an officer, after hearing a woman calling for help.

Austin Lee Darnell, 24, was arrested and charged with serious domestic assault, false imprisonment, and interference with official acts causing injury. He was transported to the Muscatine County Jail where he is being held on bond.

Police arrived around 7 p.m. Saturday at the apartment on East 2nd Street and heard raised voices of a man and woman. The woman, police said, sounded in distress.

After breaking a window, an officer reached inside to unlock the door.

Inside they saw a man assaulting a woman. He surrendered peacefully, police said.

While breaking the window, the officer severely cut one of his fingers against the broken glass. He was treated and released from Trinity Emergency Center.

