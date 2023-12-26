Police catch massive alligator outside of mall

Officials captured a massive 12-foot alligator outside a mall in Estero, Florida, on Thursday.
Officials captured a massive 12-foot alligator outside a mall in Estero, Florida, on Thursday.
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(CNN) - Apparently, alligators like to partake in some last-minute holiday shopping.

Officials captured a massive 12-foot alligator outside a mall in Estero, Florida, on Thursday.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to remove the reptile, which they said weighed 600 pounds.

Images of the capture were shared on social media, and the sheriff’s office said the gator will be moved to safer waterways.

