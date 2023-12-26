Rain winding down Christmas Night

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- No snow for Christmas, but there was plenty of rain during the day as an area of low pressure moved into the upper Midwest. Look for widespread showers diminishing into this evening, along with brisk southeast winds. As that precipitation begins to lighten up a bit, we may see patchy areas of drizzle and fog continue overnight. Colder air moves in behind that system, putting an end to our warm spell.

Tuesday will bring a chance for flurries, followed by a wintry mix of rain and snow possible Wednesday afternoon and evening. Our weather should remain cool and dry through the rest of the week, with highs in the 30′s for the last few days of 2023.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and cooler. Light rain winding down this evening, with patchy drizzle and fog overnight. Low: 34°. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder with a chance for a few flurries. High: 37°. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and colder. Low: 30°.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. Areas of rain and/or snow possible. High: 38°.

