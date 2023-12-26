Taylor Swift ties Elvis Presley’s Billboard 200 record

FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Mega-star Taylor Swift is back on top of the charts and is now set to break a record set by Elvis Presley.

Swift’s “1989, Taylor’s Version,” has returned to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200.

This marks the 67th week she has had an album in the top position and that ties her with Presley as the solo artist with the most weeks spent on top of the Billboard 200 chart.

The album is expected to hold on to the No. 1 spot for one more week, which would then push Swift ahead of Elvis to hold the new record.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Amanda McCandless of Davenport is facing drug charges in Nebraska after a traffic...
Davenport woman arrested with 18 pounds of marijuana
A 20-year-old woman sustained “significant” but not life-threatening injuries after being...
Man seriously injured in Davenport pedestrian versus vehicle crash
Davenport Fire Department, Santa and his elves visited newborns at Genesis Pediatrics on...
Santa, Davenport Fire Department visit newborns at Genesis Pediatrics
Remembering Bill Freese
Baseball community remembers legendary Davenport Central coach
Christmas weather extremes
Christmas Day weather extremes

Latest News

A baby sloth met with Santa at the San Antonio Zoo on Saturday.
Tiny baby sloth gets Santa visit at zoo
The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash Saturday night that left a...
1 injured Saturday in Jo Daviess County crash
The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash Saturday night that left a...
1 injured Saturday in Jo Daviess County crash
Top headlines for Dec. 26.
Fastcast: Tuesday, Dec. 26 a.m.