AAA says drivers can expect falling gas prices for a late Christmas gift

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - AAA staff says they expect over eight million people to travel by car this Christmas and New Year in the west-north central region of the country. With that said, AAA says some drivers, including those in the QCA can expect falling gas prices for a late Christmas gift as the price for regular fuel has slightly dropped.

“People are seeing some very low prices. Right now, across the state with the state average of $2.80 per gallon, it’s great. It’s less than yesterday and less than a week ago, which is a good thing,” said Brian Ortner, AAA Public Affairs Specialist for Nebraska and Iowa.

In Illinois, the price of regular fuel is also down six cents in the past week to three dollars and nine cents a gallon. Nationally Ortner says the story for fuel is now different than it was a week ago.

“If we look at numbers today, compared to a week on the national scale, we’re a little higher than we were last week at this time on the national scale with the average cost of fuel at $3.12 per gallon, that’s across the US,” said Ortner.

Ortner says fuel prices change often and it’s due to a few different factors such as the season, global events, and mostly crude oil prices.

“We’ll probably see that continue the up and down trend probably through Valentine’s Day. When demand will start picking up as we begin to emerge out of winter months, you might see another uptick in prices there, but we hope not. But that’s kind of the interesting portion of the cost of fuel. You know, there’s so many things that can factor it”

In the meantime, Ortner says using gas station offers like fuel rewards and planning out your trip are two ways to take full advantage of the lower fuel prices. In Addition, Ortner also says simple things like keeping proper air in your tires can also help save on gas.

“If you’re going to take a trip, and especially with the weather, potentially changing here over the coming days, we in the middle of winter, you know, make one trip and put all your stops in one trip, don’t go make a run here for an errand, come back home, run another one. Plan that route accordingly,” said Ortner.

