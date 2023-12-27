Angela Meyer

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Angela Meyer is a local country artist from McCausland that has appeared on PSL several times over the years and the country artist wanted to return to the show to serenade the host before her retirement.

Meyer recently opened for Gary Allan last month and has performances all over the region during the upcoming New Year’s weekend.

Fans can watch today’s two segment interviews and performances in the attached video playlist.

Learn more about Meyer and her upcoming performances at the official Facebook page: Angela Meyer.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caitlin Clark gives shoes to fan after game
Caitlin Clark gives unforgettable Christmas present to 10-year-old fan
Austin Lee Darnell of Muscatine, Iowa, was arrested and charged with assault.
Muscatine man arrested for assault; officer injured trying to get into apartment
beautiful flames burning on a cozy fireplace
Engine bursts into flames after mechanical work done near Mt. Pleasant
FILE - Tom Smothers does yo-yo tricks during arrivals at CBS's 75th anniversary celebration...
Comedian Tom Smothers, one-half of the Smothers Brothers, dies at 86
FILE - Kamar de los Reyes arrives at an event on Dec. 7, 2012, in Culver City, Calif. De los...
TV actor Kamar de los Reyes of ‘One Life to Live’ and ‘Call of Duty’ dies at 56

Latest News

Swirl Wine Bar celebration wines
Celebration wines with Swirl Wine Bar
Paula and John David on 5 PM Live
Catching up with John David
Angela Meyer and Paula Sands
Angela Meyer Part 2
Swirl Wine Bar celebration wines
Celebration wines with Swirl Wine Bar