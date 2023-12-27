DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Angela Meyer is a local country artist from McCausland that has appeared on PSL several times over the years and the country artist wanted to return to the show to serenade the host before her retirement.

Meyer recently opened for Gary Allan last month and has performances all over the region during the upcoming New Year’s weekend.

Fans can watch today’s two segment interviews and performances in the attached video playlist.

Learn more about Meyer and her upcoming performances at the official Facebook page: Angela Meyer.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.