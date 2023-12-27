Artsy Bookworm announces storefront closure

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -An independent bookstore that opened its doors in 2021 announced they will be closing their storefront and moving to a “more focused mission and different mode of operation.”

The Artsy Bookworm, 1319 30th Street, says they will be closing their storefront location, but will continue the online sale of books, audiobooks, and yarn, according to Tamara Feldon, Artsy Bookworm owner.

“When I opened the store, I knew that I wanted to find ways to support local authors and artists and serve a readership looking for books on LGBTQIA+, Neurodiverse, and Black and Native American history, literature, and culture,” said Feldon. “Over the past three years, we learned a lot and I have gained a better understanding of what we hope to accomplish and how.”

Feldon says the storefront faced staffing challenges for both the brick and mortar location and gathering staff for events.

“A small store cannot generate the revenue, even with a variety of additional events to employ a sufficiently large staff to handle all the things we wanted to do,” Feldon said. “We had to forego some events, because we couldn’t staff them, and where we tried to do both, the demands created substantial stress for everyone, and we didn’t perform as well as we would have wanted to.”

Feldon says moving forward, The Artsy Bookworm plans to be present at many community events, including those focusing on LGBTQIA+, Neurodiverse, Black and Native American history, literature and art.

“I very much hope that our customers will continue to support us and help us realize the vision they helped us create,” Feldon said. “I think of this as The Artsy Bookworm 2.0.”

Remaining storefront hours will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays for the first three weeks of January.

Additional information about The Artsy Bookworm can be found on their social media or for plans about their booth and presentation at Progress Palooza in the Village Theater in East Davenport on Jan. 20.

