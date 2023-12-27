Better Health Foundation announces first round of funding

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Better Health Foundation announced nearly $700,000 in grant awards to improve health in the community throughout the bi-state region.

“Our community, like many across the nation, faces serious health challenges. It’s our goal to invest in the work of nonprofit organizations that share our vision for prevention and wellness. As partners, over time, we can increase and enhance the mission-based services individuals receive, adding both quality and longevity to thousands of lives,” said Dr. William Langley, president of the Better Health Foundation Board of Directors.

Officials say the inaugural grants for Capacity Building and service support range from $10,000 to $75,000 for programs and services aligned with the private foundation’s current funding priorities: mental and behavioral health, maternal and child health, and risk of reduction of obesity and diabetes.

According to a media release, The Better Health Foundation’s investments total $683,980 and include the following:

$25,000 to Argrow’s House/Testimonies of Hope, Inc. to provide mental health services at the Esperanza Center in Moline, IL, for women survivors of violence

$75,000 to EveryChild for program support essential to children and families healing after violence; and to prevent recurrent abuse and neglect

$75,000 to Family Resources to increase fundraising capacity to meet the growing demand for services

$75,000 to Gilda’s Club to build fundraising capacity to meet the increasing need for the psychosocial services offered to Quad Cities cancer patients, survivors, and their family members

$25,000 to Heart of Hope Ministries to expand the food pantry with healthier options for the food insecure and elderly

$17,600 to Hero Haven to offer First Responder Mental Health Retreats for emergency responders who have experienced various levels of trauma in their service to the community

$40,000 to the Iowa Black Doula Collective for business development planning and expanded services to birthing families within the black community

$25,000 to the Midwest Cardiovascular Research Foundation to support free dietary consultation for a cardiovascular health promotion and prevention implementation project

$75,000 to NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley, Inc. to build staff capacity and skills to increase revenues for long-term sustainability

$18,000 to Narratives to underwrite the cost of offering group mental health support to vulnerable young adults in the Quad Cities, helping them to find hope for the future and to feel empowered to set and achieve life goals

$11,400 to One Eighty for a media campaign to help break the stigma of addiction, reaching people before an overdose, broken marriage or prison sentence derails their lives

$17,400 to Rock Church Ministries to offer on-site behavioral and mental health counseling at Covenant House to men coming out of incarceration or other crises

$58,330 to Tapestry Farms to increase staffing to assist the increasing number of refugee moms, infants and young children arriving in the Quad Cities

$75,000 to Transitions Mental Health Services to support 7th Judicial Mental Health Court, an intensive diversionary program that provides an alternative to incarceration for persons with chronic mental and behavioral health needs who commit crimes

$71,250 to Youth Service Bureau of Rock Island County to provide individual, family and group counseling for underserved at-risk children and families

