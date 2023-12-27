Catching up with John David

Catching up with John David
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -PSL continues to reflect on Paula’s career and welcomes in her former 5 PM Live co-host, John David.

Paula and John did 5 PM Live in the studio and in the summer of 1987, they embarked on an “On The Road” version called “Celebrate the QCA” doing the show from about a dozen different towns across the viewing area.

The former television reporter and personality has not been back in the building for a couple of decades but he visits to reminisce---plus inform viewers about how he’s living his best life in his own retirement.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caitlin Clark gives shoes to fan after game
Caitlin Clark gives unforgettable Christmas present to 10-year-old fan
Austin Lee Darnell of Muscatine, Iowa, was arrested and charged with assault.
Muscatine man arrested for assault; officer injured trying to get into apartment
beautiful flames burning on a cozy fireplace
Engine bursts into flames after mechanical work done near Mt. Pleasant
FILE - Tom Smothers does yo-yo tricks during arrivals at CBS's 75th anniversary celebration...
Comedian Tom Smothers, one-half of the Smothers Brothers, dies at 86
FILE - Kamar de los Reyes arrives at an event on Dec. 7, 2012, in Culver City, Calif. De los...
TV actor Kamar de los Reyes of ‘One Life to Live’ and ‘Call of Duty’ dies at 56

Latest News

Angela Meyer and Paula Sands
Angela Meyer
Angela Meyer and Paula Sands
Angela Meyer Part 2
Swirl Wine Bar celebration wines
Celebration wines with Swirl Wine Bar
Paula and John David on 5 PM Live
Catching up with John David