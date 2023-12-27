Catching up with John David

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -PSL continues to reflect on Paula’s career and welcomes in her former 5 PM Live co-host, John David.

Paula and John did 5 PM Live in the studio and in the summer of 1987, they embarked on an “On The Road” version called “Celebrate the QCA” doing the show from about a dozen different towns across the viewing area.

The former television reporter and personality has not been back in the building for a couple of decades but he visits to reminisce---plus inform viewers about how he’s living his best life in his own retirement.

