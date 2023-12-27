Celebration food and beverage ideas from The Machine Shed

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) --Jeff Grunder from The Machine Shed demonstrates how to prepare a variety of party food and appetizer favorites that can become part of any upcoming New Year’s Eve or football gathering.

In the first segment, Grunder prepares ham balls (ham, sausage, oatmeal, milk), Boursin cheese stuffed mushrooms, tangy feta-lemon dip, and “The Grinch” cocktails (pineapple juice and Midori). In the second segment, he demos how to put together a Cheese tortellini pasta salad, marinated flank steak on skewers appetizer, potato skins, parmesan-crusted shrimp, and Jack Frost cocktails.

The Machine Shed is located at 7250 Northwest Boulevard, Davenport, IA.

The website is https://machineshed.com/davenport/ and the phone number is 563-391-2427.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.