Celebration food and beverage ideas from The Machine Shed

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) --Jeff Grunder from The Machine Shed demonstrates how to prepare a variety of party food and appetizer favorites that can become part of any upcoming New Year’s Eve or football gathering.

In the first segment, Grunder prepares ham balls (ham, sausage, oatmeal, milk), Boursin cheese stuffed mushrooms, tangy feta-lemon dip, and “The Grinch” cocktails (pineapple juice and Midori). In the second segment, he demos how to put together a Cheese tortellini pasta salad, marinated flank steak on skewers appetizer, potato skins, parmesan-crusted shrimp, and Jack Frost cocktails.

The Machine Shed is located at 7250 Northwest Boulevard, Davenport, IA.

The website is https://machineshed.com/davenport/ and the phone number is 563-391-2427.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Amanda McCandless of Davenport is facing drug charges in Nebraska after a traffic...
Davenport woman arrested with 18 pounds of marijuana
A 20-year-old woman sustained “significant” but not life-threatening injuries after being...
Man seriously injured in Davenport pedestrian versus vehicle crash
FILE - Kamar de los Reyes arrives at an event on Dec. 7, 2012, in Culver City, Calif. De los...
TV actor Kamar de los Reyes of ‘One Life to Live’ and ‘Call of Duty’ dies at 56
Davenport Fire Department, Santa and his elves visited newborns at Genesis Pediatrics on...
Santa, Davenport Fire Department visit newborns at Genesis Pediatrics
Remembering Bill Freese
Baseball community remembers legendary Davenport Central coach

Latest News

1
Local farmers working to overcome drought
Paula with Skip Jacobson from 1982
Catching up with Skip Jacobson
Starting on Jan. 1, it will be illegal for Illinois drivers to participate in...
New laws in Illinois includes distracted driving, higher minimum wage
Deputies in Henry County, Iowa, arrested a man for stealing a firearm from a residence on Sunday.
Henry County Iowa deputies charge man on Christmas Day with stealing gun