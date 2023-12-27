Celebration wines with Swirl Wine Bar
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -Swirl Wine Bar is open at 4832 Forest Grove Drive, Bettendorf. The establishment is a wine bar and shop offering unique finds owned and led by show guest, Marlisa Barrett, a local sommelier.
For more information about anything discussed during the PSL segment, call 563-200-1405. The business website is https://swirlatplex.square.site/
