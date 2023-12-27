The Happy Diabetic Chef

The Happy Diabetic Chef
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Robert Lewis, The Happy Diabetic Chef, returns to PSL to recreate a dish he and Paula originally put together 23 years ago!

His mission is to share nutritious, approachable food education for a happy, healthy life. Diabetic-friendly foods to not have to be bland.

For more information about Chef Robert Lewis, visit www.happydiabetic.com or listen to The Happy Diabetic Kitchen Podcast.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Amanda McCandless of Davenport is facing drug charges in Nebraska after a traffic...
Davenport woman arrested with 18 pounds of marijuana
A 20-year-old woman sustained “significant” but not life-threatening injuries after being...
Man seriously injured in Davenport pedestrian versus vehicle crash
FILE - Kamar de los Reyes arrives at an event on Dec. 7, 2012, in Culver City, Calif. De los...
TV actor Kamar de los Reyes of ‘One Life to Live’ and ‘Call of Duty’ dies at 56
Davenport Fire Department, Santa and his elves visited newborns at Genesis Pediatrics on...
Santa, Davenport Fire Department visit newborns at Genesis Pediatrics
Remembering Bill Freese
Baseball community remembers legendary Davenport Central coach

Latest News

Jeff and Paula celebrate retirement and things to come
Celebration food and beverage ideas from The Machine Shed
1
Local farmers working to overcome drought
Paula with Skip Jacobson from 1982
Catching up with Skip Jacobson
Starting on Jan. 1, it will be illegal for Illinois drivers to participate in...
New laws in Illinois includes distracted driving, higher minimum wage