Local farmers working to overcome drought

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Farmers through out the area are still dealing with drought issues on their land.

According to Drought Monitor Data this has been the worse drought since 2012.

Scott County farmer Robb Ewoldt said he was affected by Mississippi river levels being so low because it took money out of his pocket.

He said when it came to transportation costs and trying to export their soybeans it got really expensive.

But, said he thinks farmers nowadays have adopted practices to help conquer the drought.

“There are precautions that we take,” Ewoldt said. “But it’s in our everyday farming practices that make us able to weather drought better, it’s, it’s no till practices.”

Ewoldt said drought is something farmers have to deal with and they must be prepared.

“There are a lot of practices that we use on our farm and that other farmers use that help us to weather that drought.” Ewoldt said.

Ewoldt said they were very dry in subsoil moisture coming into the fall but with milder weather and some rain, moisture has improved.

“With it being warmer temperatures through December in the last several days, with, with nice slow rains, all of that rain is now going to be absorbed down into that subsoil moisture,” Ewoldt said. “So, we’re going to be sitting a lot better come springtime than what we were two weeks ago at this time.”

Ewoldt mentioned the drought has affected some of the hay supply throughout the state, through the summertime, they had to feed more hay to the cows that were out on pasture, because the grass was not keeping up with what the cows were eating.

“When you start feeding cows in August instead of November, that really hurts your bottom line,” Ewoldt said. “Because you have a lot more expense going into it than what, than what a typical year would be.”

Ewoldt said the weather is always gonna be their biggest hurdle, especially low river levels…

“That Mississippi river is our greatest asset in eastern Iowa, western Illinois to get our crop out of the, out of the country,” Ewoldt said. “And for years and years, we’ve been able to do it very, very inexpensively because of the river system and if that river stays low, and we can’t fill our barges to capacity that gets passed all the way back to the farmer.”

Ewoldt said that if we don’t have any snow fall in the upper Midwest in the next few months its going to be a big issue for farmers.

Iowa City and Waterloo were two locations that experienced the most issues during the drought.

