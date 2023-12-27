Mike Ortiz meets the “Hello” singer

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Most KWQC viewers may have already noticed that the station has resurrected the “Hello Quad Cities” song and promotional campaign and perhaps you’ve seen the video that shows the woman who sings it.

Her name is Florence Warner and she recorded many of these customized “Hello” songs for television stations all over the country. In a segment recorded in 1991, TV6 photographer, Mike Ortiz, met up with Warner in New York City and shares his experience with PSL and adds his own story about working with Paula over 30+ years at KWQC.

