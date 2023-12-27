Mike Ortiz meets the “Hello” singer

Mike Ortiz meets "Hello" singer
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Most KWQC viewers may have already noticed that the station has resurrected the “Hello Quad Cities” song and promotional campaign and perhaps you’ve seen the video that shows the woman who sings it.

Her name is Florence Warner and she recorded many of these customized “Hello” songs for television stations all over the country. In a segment recorded in 1991, TV6 photographer, Mike Ortiz, met up with Warner in New York City and shares his experience with PSL and adds his own story about working with Paula over 30+ years at KWQC.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Amanda McCandless of Davenport is facing drug charges in Nebraska after a traffic...
Davenport woman arrested with 18 pounds of marijuana
A 20-year-old woman sustained “significant” but not life-threatening injuries after being...
Man seriously injured in Davenport pedestrian versus vehicle crash
FILE - Kamar de los Reyes arrives at an event on Dec. 7, 2012, in Culver City, Calif. De los...
TV actor Kamar de los Reyes of ‘One Life to Live’ and ‘Call of Duty’ dies at 56
Austin Lee Darnell of Muscatine, Iowa, was arrested and charged with assault.
Muscatine man arrested for assault; officer injured trying to get into apartment
beautiful flames burning on a cozy fireplace
Engine bursts into flames after mechanical work done near Mt. Pleasant

Latest News

Elizabeth Lonning with Paula
Navigating life’s planned or unexpected changes and transitions
The Happy Diabetic Chef Robert Lewis
The Happy Diabetic Chef
Jeff and Paula celebrate retirement and things to come
Celebration food and beverage ideas from The Machine Shed
1
Local farmers working to overcome drought