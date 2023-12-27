Navigating life’s planned or unexpected changes and transitions

Navigating change and life transitions
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Dr. Lonning, Psy.D., MSCP Licensed Psychologist (IA), Licensed Clinical Psychologist (IL), provides advice and practical tips on how to navigate life’s changes and transitions--whether it’s a planned life change or unexpected.

Dr, Lonning practices at Psychology Health Group, 2102 East 38th Street, Davenport, IA. The phone number is 563-359-4049 and more information can be found at the website here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Amanda McCandless of Davenport is facing drug charges in Nebraska after a traffic...
Davenport woman arrested with 18 pounds of marijuana
A 20-year-old woman sustained “significant” but not life-threatening injuries after being...
Man seriously injured in Davenport pedestrian versus vehicle crash
FILE - Kamar de los Reyes arrives at an event on Dec. 7, 2012, in Culver City, Calif. De los...
TV actor Kamar de los Reyes of ‘One Life to Live’ and ‘Call of Duty’ dies at 56
Austin Lee Darnell of Muscatine, Iowa, was arrested and charged with assault.
Muscatine man arrested for assault; officer injured trying to get into apartment
beautiful flames burning on a cozy fireplace
Engine bursts into flames after mechanical work done near Mt. Pleasant

Latest News

Hello Singer Florence Warner
Mike Ortiz meets the “Hello” singer
The Happy Diabetic Chef Robert Lewis
The Happy Diabetic Chef
Jeff and Paula celebrate retirement and things to come
Celebration food and beverage ideas from The Machine Shed
1
Local farmers working to overcome drought