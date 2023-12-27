Preparations underway in Iowa for January caucuses

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Preparations are underway in Iowa as Republicans and Democrats get ready to caucus in January to choose their nominees for the 2024 presidential election.

Iowa Republicans and Democrats will hold caucuses in all 99 counties at 7 p.m. on Jan. 15 to conduct party business and choose who they believe should be the presidential nominees for their respective parties.

“It’s literally all eyes, the world is watching Iowa,” said Jeanita McNulty, Chair of the Scott Co. Republican Party.

In traditional fashion, Iowa will have the first say in choosing the Republican nominee for president, and McNulty wants all participants to be prepared and ready the day of caucuses.

“We would need all of our volunteers to be there like around 5 p.m. so they can get everything set up. And then we’d like the attendees to be there early as well,” said McNulty.

McNulty says voters should confirm which county precinct they are in now, to avoid the bottleneck that occurred in 2016.

“If they know their precinct,” McNulty said. There’ll be signs and they’ll be able to go directly to their their room and get checked in and it’ll be a very smooth process.”

Although the Republican caucuses will be the center of attention, Democrats will also have caucuses to attend.

“I’m really still excited about the democratic process because there are still party business that needs to happen at the caucus,” said Kay Pence, Chair of the Scott Co. Democratic Party.

Democrats will be electing caucus chairs, as well as delegates to the county convention. They will also be choosing a nominee for president and this year it will look different, being the first election cycle Iowa Democrats are not first in the nation.

“We’ll have the Presidential Preference Cards that they’ll do in the privacy of their own home, and then mail them in,” said Pence.

Pence reminds Iowa voters, who have recently moved within the state, to make sure they have updated their home address before caucus day.

“They give a different address and then they have to do the voter registration card,” Pence said. “They can get that taken care of ahead of time.”

Republicans will have reporters from each precinct inputting numbers into a website to receive results the night of the caucus.

Democrats, on the other hand, have until Feb. 19 to request a mail-in ballot. The results will be counted on March 5.

Independents can change their party affiliation to participate in the caucuses but will only be allowed to vote once.

Both parties say they are always in need for more volunteers before and during caucuses. If you would like to volunteer, you are asked to reach out to your local precinct or party leadership to get involved.

