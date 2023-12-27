Rain and snow ahead through the midweek

Colder air returns for the rest of 2023
Look for a cloudy and quiet evening ahead, followed by more rain and snow in the midweek forecast.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:37 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A wintry mix will impact areas south of the Quad Cities this morning into the early afternoon. Since we have been so warm, highs in the 50s over the weekend, much of what falls will melt on contact. Areas of concern will be bridges, overpasses and parking lots. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s, so some rain may mix in this afternoon. The rest of the week will be quieter with highs in the 40s before cooler air arrives early next week.

TODAY: Wintry mix. High: 40º. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Flurries. Low: 31º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Rain/Snow with minor accumulations likely. High: 39º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Lee Darnell of Muscatine, Iowa, was arrested and charged with assault.
Muscatine man arrested for assault; officer injured trying to get into apartment
FILE - Kamar de los Reyes arrives at an event on Dec. 7, 2012, in Culver City, Calif. De los...
TV actor Kamar de los Reyes of ‘One Life to Live’ and ‘Call of Duty’ dies at 56
beautiful flames burning on a cozy fireplace
Engine bursts into flames after mechanical work done near Mt. Pleasant
Police lights
Man charged with stealing gun on Christmas Day in Henry County, IA
A 10-year-old girl died in a house fire Christmas morning in Elkton, Maryland.
10-year-old killed in Christmas morning fire

Latest News

KWQC First Alert Weather from your trusted source.
Rain and snow ahead through the midweek
KWQC First Alert Weather from your trusted source.
Rain and snow ahead through the midweek
KWQC First Alert Weather from your trusted source.
Few flurries Tuesday
Temperatures remain slightly above average over the next several days.
First Alert Forecast: Wintry mix possible south of the Quad Cities Wednesday