Rain and snow ahead through the midweek

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A wintry mix will impact areas south of the Quad Cities this morning into the early afternoon. Since we have been so warm, highs in the 50s over the weekend, much of what falls will melt on contact. Areas of concern will be bridges, overpasses and parking lots. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s, so some rain may mix in this afternoon. The rest of the week will be quieter with highs in the 40s before cooler air arrives early next week.

TODAY: Wintry mix. High: 40º. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Flurries. Low: 31º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Rain/Snow with minor accumulations likely. High: 39º.

