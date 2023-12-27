Rain and snow Wednesday and Thursday

Colder air returns for the rest of 2023
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Muscatine, Louisa, Johnson and Washington counties until 3 p.m. as a narrow band of snow could drop 1-2″ with isolated areas picking up 3″ of snow. This will mainly be on grassy surfaces, but some slushy roadways are possible, especially on bridges and overpasses. Elsewhere, from the Quad Cities metro and areas to the south, a rain and snow mix will be possible with temperatures hovering in the middle to upper 30s.

Precipitation winds down this evening, leading to dry conditions overnight. Another round of snow moves in mid-to-late morning Thursday and continues throughout the afternoon, with another round Thursday evening through early Friday. Temperatures will remain above freezing for the longer-duration event, so some rain may mix in as well. Accumulations will likely be in the 1-2″ range, again mainly on grassy surfaces. However, there could be a band of heavier snow set up with higher accumulations. For now, we are holding off on a First Alert Day.

We dry things out Friday through the weekend with temperatures in the 30s through the new year.

TODAY: Wintry mix. High: 40º. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Flurries. Low: 30º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Rain/Snow with minor accumulations likely. High: 36º.

