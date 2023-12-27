Retailer predicts marriage proposals will soar in 2024

A recent report shows engagements are expected to pick up steam next year. (CNN, KTVZ, WINK)
By Jenn Sullivan (CNN) via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(CNN) - The largest jewelry company in the U.S. is predicting a marriage proposal rebound in 2024 after a pandemic-triggered drop.

According to Signet Jewelers, engagements will soar as high as 2.5 million in 2024, and economists say the formation of households indicates how the U.S. economy is doing.

“Jobs are plentiful, and it’s one of the reasons why you’re seeing an increase in household formations, right?” said Joe Brusuelas, chief economist for RSM. “And that often precedes an increase in demand for things like jewelry, which is what you see around engagements and marriages.”

Signet Jewelers said sales of engagement rings took a hit during the pandemic, but that’s changed with the return of pre-pandemic rituals like safe, face-to-face dating.

“I think that’s a very good sign that gives you just a really strong sense of just how robust portions of the consumer market are and just how solid the U.S. economy is,” she said.

Meanwhile, lab-grown diamond sales are surging.

Data from last March shows more consumers are choosing artificial diamonds over the real thing.

Factory-made diamonds look the same as naturally occurring ones.

The only noticeable difference is the price tag.

“It just depends if they want a large stone. Good clarity and quality … They might have to go lab if it’s not in their budget,” said Christina Sivert, a diamond consultant for Hannoush Jewelers in Fort Myers, Florida.

