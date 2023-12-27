Sheriffs Office: Man arrested, displays pistol inside Henry County Courthouse

The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Dec. 27
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY CO., Ill. (KWQC) - A man was arrested after deputies said he entered the Henry County Courthouse displaying a pistol during the security screening process and showing signs of emotional distress.

Wednesday at approximately 8:18 a.m., James M. Demink, 61, of Colona, Ill. entered the Henry County Courthouse and displayed a pistol during the security screening process, according to a media release from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. Demink was arrested and charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a class 4 felony. He will be held at the Henry County Jail pending an initial court appearance.

According to deputies the courthouse was placed on lockdown during the incident when Demink ignored verbal commands from deputies.

Deputies said Demink was eventually contained and de-escalation efforts were established.

After a short while, Demink complied with deputies and was taken into custody without further incident, deputies said. A firearm, pistol, was recovered from the scene.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Lee Darnell of Muscatine, Iowa, was arrested and charged with assault.
Muscatine man arrested for assault; officer injured trying to get into apartment
beautiful flames burning on a cozy fireplace
Engine bursts into flames after mechanical work done near Mt. Pleasant
FILE - Kamar de los Reyes arrives at an event on Dec. 7, 2012, in Culver City, Calif. De los...
TV actor Kamar de los Reyes of ‘One Life to Live’ and ‘Call of Duty’ dies at 56
Police lights
Man charged with stealing gun on Christmas Day in Henry County, IA
Caitlin Clark gives shoes to fan after game
Caitlin Clark gives unforgettable Christmas present to 10-year-old fan

Latest News

KWQC First Alert Weather from your trusted source.
Rain and snow Wednesday and Thursday
Illinois indoor vaping restrictions
New Illinois law to ban vaping indoors
Some drivers in the QCA can expect to see slightly lower gas prices as more than 8 million...
AAA says drivers can expect falling gas prices for a late Christmas gift
AAA says drivers can expect falling gas prices for late Christmas gift
AAA says drivers can expect falling gas prices for late Christmas gift
The top stories in the Quad Cities area on Dec. 27
Fastcast: Wednesday, Dec. 27 a.m.