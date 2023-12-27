Sheriffs Office: Man arrested, displays pistol inside Henry County Courthouse

HENRY CO., Ill. (KWQC) - A man was arrested after deputies said he entered the Henry County Courthouse displaying a pistol during the security screening process and showing signs of emotional distress.

Wednesday at approximately 8:18 a.m., James M. Demink, 61, of Colona, Ill. entered the Henry County Courthouse and displayed a pistol during the security screening process, according to a media release from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. Demink was arrested and charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a class 4 felony. He will be held at the Henry County Jail pending an initial court appearance.

According to deputies the courthouse was placed on lockdown during the incident when Demink ignored verbal commands from deputies.

Deputies said Demink was eventually contained and de-escalation efforts were established.

After a short while, Demink complied with deputies and was taken into custody without further incident, deputies said. A firearm, pistol, was recovered from the scene.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.