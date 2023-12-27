Warmest December in the QC since 2015

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - We are coming off the fourth warmest Christmas on record in the Quad Cities, with an official high of 56° Christmas Day.

The warm holiday weekend is just part of what has been an abnormally warm month.

There have been 7 days with temperature at or above 50°. The most 50°+ days in December happened in 2021 with 14 days.

On average, December averages around four days with 50° temperatures.

Through December 26, the QC sits as the fifth warmest December on record.

Warmest Decembers on record (KWQC)

If the month were to end on the Dec. 26, we would be tied for the third warmest, along with 2015.

