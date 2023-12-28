Arthur Murray Dance School to host New Year’s Eve dinner dance

The Arthur Murray Dance School is hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration.
By Kate Kopatich
Dec. 27, 2023
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Arthur Murray Dance School is hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration.

According to event organizers, the dinner dance will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 at the Arthur Murray Dance Center, 7002 John Deere Parkway.

Event organizers say guests must be 21-years-old or older to attend and guests are allowed to bring their own alcohol.

Tickets are $65, event organizers said.

