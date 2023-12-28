Calamus Iowa offering new tax abatement program

CALAMUS, Iowa (KWQC) - Big things happening in the small town of Calamus Iowa.

They have worked with the state of Iowa and an attorney to set up a tax abatement program for people who build in their town.

Build in Calamus and you could receive up to 10 years 100% no property tax, and that goes for residential, multi-residential, rehab, commercial and industrial.

Mayor Lance Goettsch says it took a lot of work and many months of back and forth with attorney’s, the state and city council to set this up but said its well worth it.

”We realized that we have the land sitting here making very little money off the taxes when it sits vacant,” Goettsch said. “And we thought, hey, why not offer a tax abatement program, 10 years of 100%, no property tax.”

The town of Calamus Iowa is now making that offer to people who want to build in their small town.

“Then 10 years later, for the rest of the life of that building, the city would be able to collect on the taxes,” Goettsch said. “The county would have their portion, and the state would also have their portion.”

Goettsch said Calamus is a great community and he thinks a lot of people would be interested in that small town feel.

“We have a lot of great benefits in our small town by having the elementary school here,” Goettsch said. “We have a great city park, we have our own library, and we have a brand-new 24-hour fitness center that’s opening up here right next to City Hall.”

The city is also making changes to account for more families coming to town.

“We built a $3 million daycare facility attached to the school,” Goettsch said. “Which is a huge, huge attractant to people coming to our community and our school district, because people that have young children or children of any age struggle to find daycare, no matter where you’re at, in the Midwest, or probably anywhere in United States, it’s very expensive.”

Goettsch said city staff are here to help and they have the tools available for people to take advantage of this program.

“We can work with you on identifying the, the next phase of development,” Goettsch said. “Whether it’s a one house or multiple homes or businesses, we have the program here for you to take advantage of the tax-free status.”

Mayor Goettsch says anyone that’s interested in building in Calamus, they have several lots and locations throughout their small town available and their located right off highway 30.

If you want to sign up for that tax break, you can visit their website calamusia.org.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.