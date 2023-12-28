4-year-old and infant in Colorado found safe after endangered missing alert

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has canceled an alert issued for a 4-year-old child and a...
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has canceled an alert issued for a 4-year-old child and a 23-month-old infant.(NCMEC)
By Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A statewide alert issued in Colorado on Thursday for two young children has been canceled, KKTV reports.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an alert for 4-year-old Zuryah Thalacker and 23-month-old Ansom Thalacker.

Officials say the two children were located and were safe as of 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials say the children have been missing since Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. when they were last seen in the Sterling area.

The alert stated that the children may have been with 28-year-old Justina Lambert.

The CBI did not disclose the relationship between the three in the alert.

The alert said the children were believed to be traveling in a 2007 White Nissan Murano with CA license plate 9ERA912, with the rear bumper missing.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWQC First Alert Weather from your trusted source.
Snowfall ends after this evening.
Caitlin Clark gives shoes to fan after game
Caitlin Clark gives unforgettable Christmas present to 10-year-old fan
A man who was wanted after shooting a coworker Thursday morning at Pak Source has been...
Police: Man arrested after injuring 1 in shooting at Rock Island business
James M. Demink, 61, was arrested after deputies say he entered the Henry County Courthouse...
Sheriffs Office: Man arrested, displays pistol inside Henry County Courthouse
FILE - Tom Smothers does yo-yo tricks during arrivals at CBS's 75th anniversary celebration...
Comedian Tom Smothers, one-half of the Smothers Brothers, dies at 86

Latest News

Pizza Hut is set to lay off more than 1,200 delivery drivers in Southern California.
Pizza Hut to lay off more than 1,000 delivery drivers in California ahead of wage hike
An Israeli armoured personnel carrier (APC) moves near the Gaza Strip border, in southern...
American-Canadian-Israeli woman believed to be held hostage in Gaza pronounced dead
A man who was wanted after shooting a coworker Thursday morning at Pak Source has been...
Police: Man arrested after injuring 1 in shooting at Rock Island business
generic fire
Crews respond to Davenport apartment fire Wednesday