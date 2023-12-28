First Alert Day Thursday 12/28

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A First Alert Day will be in effect from 10AM-Midnight for accumulating snow and slippery travel. While this won’t be the biggest snow we’ve seen, it’s been a while since a widespread 1″-4″ snowfall event has panned out in our area. While most areas may not see big impacts until the evening it will eventually accumulate on area roads. Highs today will run in the mid 30s. Most areas north of the QC will see snow as early as sunrise but most of the area will see snow through the midday and afternoon hours. Most of us will pick up 1″ with pockets for 3″+ in localized spots. Snow will wrap up tonight and quieter weather will ensue ahead of New Years Eve.

TODAY: Snow. High: 36º. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Snow wraps up. Low: 27º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Decreasing clouds. High: 38º.

