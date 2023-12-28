Lack of snow impacting skiing in QCA

QUAD CITIES, Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) - Lack of snowfall so far this year is having an impact on skiing in the Quad Cities area.

Earlier this week, TV6 reported the slopes at Chestnut Mountain in Galena are temporarily closed.

TV6 reached out to Snow Star Ski Resort who confirmed their slopes are also closed.

A statement from Doug Harper, Superior Companies, with Snow Star said the following.

“Our staff is dedicated to making snow when the weather allows. The tube hill will open first with the ski hill to follow. Please be patient, and we are eager to show off the many improvements we have made this year.”

Additionally, Sundown in Dubuque is closed for the same reasons as Chestnut and Snow Star.

