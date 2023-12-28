Police: Man arrested after injuring 1 in shooting at Rock Island business

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A man who was wanted after shooting a coworker Thursday morning at Pak Source has been arrested, police say.

Dante T. Beard, 30, was arrested around 1:40 p.m. at the American Motor Inn, 4300 11th Street after a search warrant was executed by Rock Island police and Rock Island County deputies, according to a media release. He was wanted for aggravated battery with a firearm.

Beard was taken to the Rock Island Police Department awaiting transfer to the Rock Island County Jail pending a first court appearance, police said.

Rock Island police responded about 8 a.m. Thursday to Pak Source, 690 Mill Street for a report of a shooting with a gunshot victim, according to police.

Officers said when they arrived, a 34-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his torso was found. Officers provided first aid until paramedics from the Rock Island Fire Department arrived and took the man to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Hospital for treatment.

According to police, the man’s wounds are serious but appear to be non-life threatening at this time.

Police said, the man had a confrontation with a coworker, who has been identified as Beard.

Beard reportedly produced a handgun, shot the man, and then fled from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

Shooting at Rock Island business Thursday morning (KWQC)

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.